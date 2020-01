Steven Michael Burnett

Steven Michael Burnett, 61, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Sedabres officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.