Steven R. Anderson, 67, of Marine, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, officiated by Rev. Philip H. Kershner, pastor of United Church of Christ of Marine. Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine.