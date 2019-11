Sue Ann Nobbe, 75, of Wood River, passed away at 11:54 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 19. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.