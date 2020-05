Sue Sherman

Mar Sue Sherman , 82, of East Alton, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Graveside service only will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Jonesboro Memorial Park, with the Rev. Judith Lincoln officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend, following all current social distancing rules. Please bring your own chair, if one is needed. A memorial service will be held locally when allowed.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of local arrangements.