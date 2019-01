Susan Gent Scoggins Smith, 77, of Godfrey, died at 12:51 p.m. Friday, January 11, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, where a Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 16. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.