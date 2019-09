Susan Kay (Chappell) Yost

Susan Kay (Chappell) Yost, 78, of Alton, passed away peacefully at home Friday, September 13, 2019, with her loving husband and family by her side.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Fr. Steve Janoski as celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery.