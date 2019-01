Susanne Hebblethwaite

Susanne Hebblethwaite, 72, of Cottage Hills, died at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at her residence.

A memorial visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, January 21, at the Moose Lodge 951 of Alton.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.