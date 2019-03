Susanne V. Gaseor, 89, of Trenton, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Trenton.