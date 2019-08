Sylvester Christopher-Michael Stogsdill

Sylvester Christopher-Michael Stogsdill, 4 months, of Mascoutah, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until funeral services at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.