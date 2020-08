Sylvia D. McKinnis

Sylvia D. McKinnis, 87, of St. Louis, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Delmar Gardens in Fenton, Mo.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, at St. Francis of Assisi, 4556 Telegraph Road in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.