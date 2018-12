Tammy Renee Sparrowks, 54, of Bethalto, passed away at 3:48 a.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where Pastor Charles West will officiate. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.