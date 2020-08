Tammy Williams

Tammy Renee Williams, 57, of East Alton, passed away at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Rev. Chris Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.