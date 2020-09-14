Teana L. “Penny” Hubbard

Teana L. “Penny” Hubbard, 77, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:38 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born August 8, 1943 in Breese, a daughter of the late Marcel V. and Evelyn J. (Kinney) Isaak. She married Ernest G. Hubbard on August 6, 1962 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and he survives. She had worked at Pro-Styles Hair Salon in Granite City with many years of dedicated service as an assistant. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Penny loved her days of dancing with her husband and had a special love of country line dancing and interior home decorating. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 58 years, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Gay M.R. and Jeffrey Will of Granite City; a son and his girlfriend, Robert Hubbard and Kara Colson of Orlando, Florida; six grandchildren, Casey Hoffman, Taylor and Kelly Fornachon, Madyson Lord, Drew Hubbard, Drake Hubbard and Harper Hubbard; a great granddaughter, Ada Hoffman; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Charles Sturmon and Barbara and Albert Jackson; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Linda Isaak, Randall and Patricia Isaak and Kenneth and Judy Isaak; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shryl Kohrumel and two brothers, David Isaak, in infancy and Timothy Isaak. In celebration of her life, a private service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Father Steve Thompson officiating. You may join the family by watching the funeral service livestream at her tribute wall on the funeral home website. A Public drive through visitation will follow from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com