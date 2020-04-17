Teresa “T. Ann” Krepel

Teresa “T. Ann” Krepel, 85, of Alton, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding public events, a drive-through visitation will be from 3:-5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Please enter the funeral home parking lot via Rozier Street and proceed under the new carport. The family will be inside our building, on your driver side, so you will be able to wave, throw a flower, or show a sign as you proceed past them and exit onto State Street. Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.