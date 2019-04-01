Terrence Eugene "Terry" Hobbs

Colonel USAF (ret.) Terrence Eugene “Terry” Hobbs (August 28, 1932-February 28, 2019) died at 1:10 a.m. on February 28, 2019, at Blake Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., from a fall causing traumatic injuries sustained at his home. He was 86 years old.

Born to Lucille Russell in Granite City, Terry graduated from Granite City High School in 1950. He began his working life at Granite City Steel; enlisted in the U.S. Navy; attended the Naval Academy Prep School in Bainbridge, Md.; U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1957, 5th Company; obtained an M.S. in Industrial Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1964. Terrence was a Registered Professional Engineer, State of California. At graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force, married Eleanor F. Frame on June 8, 1957, the love of his life since 1953 when they met. He began a career as a Civil Engineer that took him and his family when possible to Ohio, Alabama, California, Alaska, Germany, South Vietnam, Thailand, the Pentagon and finally Andrews Air Force Base, Md., retiring as Major Command Base Civil Engineer in 1984. In his military career, he was awarded numerous medals and commendations for his work; one in particular from the President of South Vietnam in 1966 for his outstanding work with the 23rd Vietnamese Air Force Wing. Col. Hobbs worked for Jacobs Engineering Group, Pasadena, Calif., from 1984-1987; U.S. Congress; House Appropriations Committee; S & I Staff as an investigator 1987-2006. Colonel Hobbs was presented the Granite City Wall of Fame award in 2006 for his exemplary military accomplishments. Fully retired, he and his wife became “snowbirds” traveling back and forth from their home in Alexandria, Va., to Florida for 16 years, becoming full-time residents of Florida in 2017, where Terrence served as a Board Member of EC-1 Perico Bay Club.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor; son, Barry; grandson, Terrence Eugene Hobbs II and his wife, Aurea; great-granddaughter, Antonella; daughter-in-law, Denise Santoni; cousins, Randall Irwin and wife, Linda, John Irwin, Sandy Shaw and husband, Bob, Bill Russell and wife, Judy, and relatives in Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Brazil. Terry also enjoyed spending time with special friends T.T. and Snowflake.

He is predeceased by son, Bryan T. Hobbs, in 1996. Memorial services will be held at a date to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery. Local arrangements were handled by Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City; irwinchapel.com.