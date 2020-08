Terri Garner

Terri Denise Garner, 63, of Alton, passed away at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.