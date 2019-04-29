Terry “T.J.” Howard III
Terry “T.J.” Howard III, 19, of Cottage Hills, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
