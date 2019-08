Terry Everett Brady

Terry Everett Brady, 80, of Glen Carbon, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church in Maryville with a time of fellowship and refreshments following the service.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.