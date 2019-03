Terry L. Sedlacek, 62, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, with Father Stephen Pohlman officiating. He will be cremated according to his wishes, following the services.