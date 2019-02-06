Terry W. Smith Sr., 71, of Alton, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be noon until prayer service at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
