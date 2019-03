Thelma Charlene Rushing

Thelma Charlene Rushing, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Calvary Life Church with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road.