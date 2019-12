Thelma "Grace" Voigt (aka "Granny Frogs"), 92, of East Alton, passed away at 10 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.