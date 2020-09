Thelma J. Wilson

Thelma J. Wilson, 79, of Bethalto, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, the family has decided that the visitation and services will be private. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.