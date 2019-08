Therma Ray Biggs, 82, of Bethalto, passed away at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare of Alton.

A celebration of life memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey. Pastor Adrian Das will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.