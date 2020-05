Thomas A. Embry

Thomas A. Embry, age 57, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.

A carcade visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private family funeral service will be held following the carcade visitation, with Pastor Brad Donoho officiating. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.