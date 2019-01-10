Thomas B. Jateff

Thomas B. Jateff, 69, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at his home and he was surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He was born September 4, 1949, in Pontoon Beach, a son of the late Boris “Barry” and Ethel Marie (Werner) Jateff. He married Catherine Ann “Cathy” (Bartels) Jateff on June 16, 2001, in Pontoon Beach and she survives. He had worked for TWA for 17 years prior to 21 years of dedicated service as a truck driver, retiring from Siemens of Granite City at age 60. He was a member of the Granite City Eagles Aerie No. 1126 and the Granite City Moose Lodge No. 272.

From an early age he worked alongside his family, who owned and operated 15 Acres Restaurant and Bar for 49 years. This instilled his hard and dedicated work ethic into his life. He had also worked as an auctioneer and partner with Family Estate Sales LLC. The love of his family was the utmost priority in his life and he cherished family gatherings. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a talented carpenter, loved gardening, traveling, working puzzles and had a special love for animals.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Valerie Jateff of Panama City, Fla.; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Stacia Williams of Fayetteville, N.C., Terri and Mark Spink of Edwardsville and Jamie and Richard Rausch of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Ashley, Dylan, Cody, Caitlin, Jordan and Julieanna; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Pete Jateff of Pontoon Beach, Barry and Jill Jateff of Wildwood, Mo., and Bruce and Jana Jateff of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; two sisters, Nancy Jateff and Sandy LaMantia of Edwardsville and Tami and Mark Shaw of St. Peters, Mo.; loving caregiver, Sandy Earp; many nieces; nephews, other extended family, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael Jateff.

In celebration of his life, the family is having a “Celebration of Life” gathering from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Villa Marie Winery, 6633 E. Main Street in Maryville.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to SSM Hospice, 20 Junction Drive West, Suite 4, Glen Carbon, IL 62034, or to the Granite City APA, 5000 Old Alton Road, Granite City, IL 62040. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.