Thomas C. Kattelman

Thomas C. Kattelman, 79, of Moro, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.