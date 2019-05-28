Thomas Clinton Weathers

Thomas Clinton Weathers, 83, of Alton, entered into his eternal home at 11:05 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born May 13, 1936, in Great Bend, Kan., he was the son of Herman and Josephine (Waller) Weathers. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, where he was a choir member. He played football in high school and for Doane College in Crete, Neb. He attended graduate school at George Williams College in Chicago. In 2001, he retired as director for the Alton Park and Recreation. Mr. Weathers was a great family man. He enjoyed yearly family vacations and daily board games. He took each grandchild to see the aquarium in Chicago at the age of five. He loved to read John Grisham books and go to the movies as well as The Muny. Tom loved tennis, golf, hiking, woodcarving, and enjoyed playing the guitar. After his children were raised, he and his wife traveled extensively with his favorite trips being to Alaska and The Holy Land.

On August 29, 1964, he married the former Mechthild “Mickey” Prawdzik in Boston, Mass. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Andrea (Dr. George) Rotramel of Tuscola, Ill., and Monika (Todd) Sherman of Nixa, Mo.; six grandchildren, Rachel (Darren) Timlin, Michael Rotramel, Sam Sherman, Isaac Sherman, Elizabeth Sherman, and Abigail Sherman; one great-grandson, Gabriel Timlin; and one sister, Janie Warnken of Hutchinson, Kan.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Weathers; and a sister, Virginia Schneider.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Friday, May 31, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Rev. Daniel Speckhard will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or KFUO Radio Station. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.