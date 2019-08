Thomas Craig Schildman Sr.

Thomas Craig Schildman Sr., 59, of Granite City, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at noon Saturday, August 31, at Thrive Church, 2101 Cleveland Blvd. in Granite City, with Rev. Mike Rayson officiating. Private family interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at a later date.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.