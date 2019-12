Thomas E. Oram Sr.

Thomas E. Oram Sr., 93, of Pontoon Beach, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Tom will be laid to rest next to Norma at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon after the visitation.