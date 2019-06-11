Thomas Eric “Tom” Ross

Thomas Eric “Tom” Ross, age 68, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born in Bethany, Mo., son of the late Winfield and Lillian (nee Fuqua) Ross. Tom graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor in Business Administration and was an Insurance Broker with his firm, Lueders/Ross Agency. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Ross, dear father of Carrie Ross, the late Eric Ross, and Brian Scott (Sherry) Umfleet; precious grandfather of Abagail Umfleet; brother of Connie (Bill) Lowry and uncle of Katie (Jeff) Schwab and Elizabeth (Russ) Cottle.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Roberson-Polley Funeral Home, 403 N. Hundley St. in Albany, Mo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Washington University Department of Neurology. Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.