Thomas Foster

Thomas E. Foster, 84, of Bethalto, passed away at 12:48 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence.
His body was gifted to Washington University School of Medicine.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.
Thomas E. Foster, 84, of Bethalto, passed away at 12:48 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence.
His body was gifted to Washington University School of Medicine.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018