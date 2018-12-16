Thomas Joseph Estabrook III

Thomas Joseph Estabrook III, of Granite City, passed away at home on November 30, 2018, surrounded by loved his loved ones. Thomas was 82 years old. Born in Nenana, Alaska, and raised in Anchorage, Thomas was the oldest child of Thomas Jr. and Clara Estabrook. Thomas moved to the St. Louis area in the late ‘60s.

Thomas lived a very full life. He was an ironworker for several decades until his retirement in 1998. He spent much of his retirement working on home improvement projects and traveling back home to Alaska. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball and reading the St. Louis Post-Dispatch daily. In the end of his life, Thomas was a patient of Residential Home Health and Hospice, where he received exemplary care.

Thomas was preceded in death by both of his parents, brothers George and Jerry Estabrook; and wife, Chana Estabrook.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by brothers Lee and John Estabrook of Anchorage, Alaska; daughters Shelby (Nick) Indelicato, Donna (Kenny) Gray, and Tina (James) Warren, all of Granite City; daughter Julie (Mark) McConnell of Portland, Ore.; son Joseph (Holly) Estabrook of Granite City; son Thomas Estabrook IV of Arlington, Wash.; son Thomas Estabrook V of Louisville, Ky.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.