Thomas Le Roy Fleming, 88, died peacefully in his Godfrey home on August 7.
The cremation rites and a close-family memorial for this funny, loving man are planned on Monday, August 12, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
