Thomas Lee “Tom” Owens

Thomas Lee “Tom” Owens, age 70, of the Illinois Veteran’s Home at Quincy, formerly of Hartford, died at 6:52 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Blessing Hospital.

Thomas was born August 14, 1949, in Wood River, the son of Buddie Lee and Ethol Irene (Howard) Owens.

Tom was a graduate of Roxana Community High School in Roxana.

He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969, serving for six years during the Vietnam War, until 1975. After returning to civilian life, Tom was an over-the-road truck driver for a time. He worked at the Clark gas station in Roxana, and he was an employee of ADM in Granite City. He was also employed for a time at Olin Manufacturing in East Alton.

Tom enjoyed fishing and especially his fishing trips with his friend, Kirk. His hobbies included putting together model trains and planes and hanging out with his buddies.

Survivors include two brothers and five sisters: Joyce Fortin of Gardner, Mass., Lois (Dwayne) Herbert of Templeton, Mass., Georgia “Kay” (Pam McClatchey) Finkbeiner of Memphis, Tenn., David Owens of Hartford, James (Karen) Owens of Roxana, Claudia (Tony) Albert of Fitchburg, Mass., Margie (Herbert) Johnson of Hartford; 10 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Norman Fortin.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements; hansenspear.com.

