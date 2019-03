Thomas Lloyd Titchenal

Thomas Lloyd Titchenal, 95, of Bethalto, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

A visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, and again from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto with military rites by VFW Post 1308.