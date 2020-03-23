Thomas M. Donnay

Thomas M. Donnay, 68, of Glen Carbon, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020.

A private family visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Tom’s life, private family funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon, with Fr. Patrick Gibbons officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.