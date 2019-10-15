Thomas S. “Tennessee Tom” Harbison
Thomas S. “Tennessee Tom” Harbison, 80, of East St. Louis, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
Thomas S. “Tennessee Tom” Harbison
Thomas S. “Tennessee Tom” Harbison, 80, of East St. Louis, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018