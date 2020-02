Thomas (Tommy) Eugene Williams

Thomas (Tommy) Eugene Williams, 66, of Granite City, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Mr. Williams was born July 1, 1953, in Louisiana, Mo. Survivors include his sweetheart, Sandra Lynn (Gott) Williams-Kukarola; and brother, Jim Ray (Debbie) Williams III.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ray Williams Sr. and Mary Ann (nee Taylor) Williams; brother, Christopher Williams; and son, Robby (Tommy) Eugene Williams (May 21, 1981).

Visitation was January 27, 2020, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial was January 28, 2020, in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo.