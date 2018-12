Thomas V. Dooley

Thomas V. Dooley, 83, of Alton, left this earth to be with his heavenly father at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels.