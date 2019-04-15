Thomas W. Hundley

Thomas W. Hundley, 84, of Granite City, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

He was born September 29, 1934, in Granite City, a son of the late Walter G. and Lorelle T. (Phillips) Hundley. He married Peggy (Hill) Hundley on February 11, 1956, in Rives, Tenn., and she survives. He was the owner and operator of Hundley Auto Sales and Leasing and has a lifetime of helping others with automotive needs. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. For over fifty years, he has been a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge No. 877 and No. 835 and the Ainad Shriners. He was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters and Scottish Rite Bodies of Southern Illinois and served on the Ainad Temple Directors staff. He was a member of Central Christian Church in Granite City and a lifetime member of the NRA and the Town and Country Gun Club.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Russell Cochran of Granite City; three grandchildren, Thomas Cochran and fiancé, Allyson Stafko, of St. Louis, Timothy Cochran of Escondido, Calif., and Tyler Cochran of Genoa City, Wis.; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and John Livingstone of Newport News, Va.; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home: irwinchapel.com.

