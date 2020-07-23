Thomas W. Schwegel and Mary J. Schwegel

Thomas W. Schwegel, 78, passed away in Rochester, N.Y., on November 4, 2019. Mary J. (Jeanne McCarthy) Schwegel, 78, passed away in Rochester, N.Y., on March 14, 2020. Tom and Jeanne were preceded in death by Tom’s parents, Peter and Louis Schwegel; and Jeanne’s parents, Francis and Jeanette McCarthy; and Tom’s brothers and sisters-in-law, Bud and Phyllis, Pete and Maggie, and Carla (Ed).

Tom and Jeanne are survived by daughters, Jennifer (Nate) and Beth (Randy) Smith; grandchildren, Samantha (Ifesola) Fadare, Jacob Reitnauer, Allison and Danielle Reitnauer; siblings, Carolyn (Terry) Dooley, Barbara Fallon, James (Sue), John (Margaret), Mary Ann (James) Gillett, Edward, Jane (Rod) Wallace and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visitation starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, with a memorial Mass to follow at 10 a.m. and interment at St. Patrick Cemetery. The family requests masks to be worn.