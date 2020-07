Tiffany Nichole Hagston

Tiffany Nichole Hagston, 34, lost her battle with the disease of addiction on July 1, 2020, at her home in Peoria, Ill., where she lived with her fiancé, John Hackney, and her son Jayke.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas St. in Edwardsville, Father Jeff Goeckern officiating.