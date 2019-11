Timothy Dean Kendall

Timothy Dean Kendall, 57, of Alton, died at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle Church. Rev. Alfred Daves and Brother Doyle Beck will officiate. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, Mo.