Timothy Gene Barrell, 43, of St. Louis, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Center Pointe Hospital in St. Charles.

In celebration of Timothy’s life, a memorial gathering will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, with eulogies being given at 5:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.