Timothy James Dennis

Timothy James Dennis, 52, of Granite City, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of Timothy’s life, a family memorial services is being planned for a later date at Clark Avenue Church of Christ, 2130 Clark Ave. in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.