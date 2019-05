Timothy Lee Retzer, 62, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at home in East Alton, following a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at First United Methodist Church of East Alton.

Marks Mortuary is handling arrangements.