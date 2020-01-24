Timothy Ray Scoggins
Timothy Ray Scoggins, 59, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
