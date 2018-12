Timothy Weston Molloy Sr.

Timothy Weston Molloy Sr., 77, of Godfrey, died at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.