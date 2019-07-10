Todd W. Strohbeck

Todd W. Strohbeck, 42, of Alton, formerly of Houston, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

He was born on February 12, 1977, in Alton, the only child of Jim and Pam (Warner) Strohbeck.

Todd grew up in rural Dorsey and graduated from Alton Senior High School in 1995. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Science and Management from Kansas State University and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was formerly employed for 13 years by Linbeck Construction of Houston, Texas, and most recently at KAI Design & Build in St. Louis as a Senior Estimator. During his career in Texas, he was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church of Houston.

In addition to his parents, Jim and Pam, he is survived by his paternal grandmother Dorothy Strohbeck; aunts and uncles, Larry (Cheryl) Strohbeck, Bob (Gayle) Warner, Nancy Hall, and Jan (Rick) Tiefenbrun; 10 cousins, Scott (Felicia) Hall, Kurt (Ryan) Hall, Elizabeth Warner, Emily Warner, Rob (Jill) Warner, Amy (Pat) Friedel, Chris (Houda) Stamper, Julie (Ray) Gvillo, Brian (Mary Ann) Strohbeck, and Craig (Jen) Strohbeck; his beloved four-legged companion Gerard and many friends and former work colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Leo Strohbeck; maternal grandparents Wendell Warner, Doris (Prather) Lanam and Bill Lanam; and uncles Jerry Hall and Steve Stamper.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be held from noon until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Memorials may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).